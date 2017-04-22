‘Two leaves’ Symbol Row: TTV Dinakaran Reaches Delhi to appear before Police

New Delhi, Chennai, April 22: TTV Dinakaran reaches Delhi to appear before Police in connection with the ‘Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case.

‘Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dinakaran reaches Delhi to appear before Police in connection with the case pic.twitter.com/YTqDTYihBI — ANI (@ANI_news) April 22, 2017

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran is scheduled to appear before the Delhi Police today to join an investigation into his alleged attempt to influence the symbol war within the party.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the rival O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami factions of the AIADMK will be working towards a merger.