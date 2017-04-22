‘Two leaves’ Symbol Row: TTV Dinakaran Reaches Delhi to appear before Police

Another Resort drama in Tamil Nadu politics as 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran being taken away from Chennai

New Delhi, Chennai, April 22: TTV Dinakaran reaches Delhi to appear before Police in connection with the ‘Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case.

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran is scheduled to appear before the Delhi Police today to join an investigation into his alleged attempt to influence the symbol war within the party.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the rival O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami factions of the AIADMK will be working towards a merger.

