Two LeT terrorists including top leader Waseem Shah gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama District

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 14: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including top leader Waseem Shah, were killed in a cross firing with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama region on Saturday, 14 October. The other killed activist has been distinguished as Hafiz Nisar. According to J & K DGP SP Vaid, “Waseem Shah was associated with many cases and enlistment, his elimination is a big achievement.”

Shah, 23, otherwise called ‘Abu Osama Bhai’, was massacred at Litter in Pulwama, a place thought to be a place of refuge for aggressors. This is the main counter-uprising operation in Litter range in four years.

The police have been following Shah’s activities, who was the ‘don of Heff’, another conventional fortification of aggressors in south Kashmir’s Shopian region.

He was found at a fort in Litter. Police and its unique operation bunch cordoned off the region, which led to finding him, police said.

Shah, who was needed in different related cases of terrorism, was massacred alongside Nisar, another neighbourhood kid who had joined the terrorist group in May 2017.

Shah was a native of Heff-Shrimal in Shopian, who joined the terrorist wing in 2014 and was considered as the ‘chief draftsman’ of a year ago’s turmoil in different parts of South Kashmir after the death of LeT commander Burhan Wani.

Shah was running a fruit stall. He was was a school dropout and a dynamic supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba activist gathering since his school days when he had bent over as a dispatch kid for the outfit, police said.

Shah had carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was recruiting fresh cadres for the militant group.