Two masked men robbed Rs 15 lakh from a branch of UCO Bank at gun point in Tilak Nagar

July 21, 2017 | By :
Two masked men robbed Rs 15 lakh from a branch of UCO Bank at gun point in Tilak Nagar

Two masked men on Thursday robbed Rs 15 lakh from a branch of UCO Bank at gun point in Tilak Nagar area here. While fleeing the miscreants also took away a mangalsutra, cash and bangles of the lady branch manager, DCP East Kunwar Rashtradeep said. When the robbers barged into the branch there was no security guard present, DCP said, adding the bank used to open at 9 am for cleaning without any security or CCTV facility.

A high alert was sounded on check posts and the area was cordoned to catch the fleeing miscreants, he said. The bank has lodged a case with the Adarsh Nagar police station.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Fire breaks out at a bank in the busy Camac street in south Kolkata
Bank accounts need to submit self-certification by April 30 to comply with FATCA
Online satyagraha against bank for unethical fee from customer for banking programme
HDFC bank announces (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot for customer services
Panneerselvam instruct banks not to allow transactions without his authorisation as Treasurer 
Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pritam Munde MP claimed cash of Rs 10 Crore belonged to her bank
Top