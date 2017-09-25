Two men receive 6 months jail term with fine for commenting a girl ‘Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy!’

Maharashtra, September 25: Two youths received 6 months jail term with a fine of Rs 1000 for commenting ‘Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy’. A special court in Maharashtra observed the calling as an act of intentionally insulting the modesty of the victim girl, strict measures are necessary to stop crimes against women

Avinash Bhavekar (24) and Ravi Bhavekar (22) are the two men found guilty under Section 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident happened in March 2015 when the victim, a class XI student, was returning to home around 8 at night. The youths, who were standing on the road, started yelling out, “Hi, sexy! Hello, sexy!” The girl just ignored the comments initially.

At that instance, the men started calling out insulting words along with her name. She mentioned thus when she lodged a complaint to the police. Youths pleaded no guilty.

Law experts, calling the verdict a landmark in women justice, claimed that such strong judgements will prevent crimes against women.