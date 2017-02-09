Ankara, Feb9:Two men in Turkey cut off a dogs ears for perfect selfie.

The incident happened in Isparta, Turkey were the two individuals were caught doing this heinous crime. They were detained by police and fined 4,404 lira (approximately $1150).

This is not the first time that we are seeing that people have hurt animals without any particular agenda. Several such cases have been highlighted by institutions and authorities, however, the government has miserably failed in taking stringent measures.

Unfortunately, Isparta wasn’t the only location in the world to witness animal abuse during the first few days of 2017. The Michigan Humane Society offered $2,500 for any information about a Rottweiler who had had its ears and nose cut off.

This incident of grossly inhumane treatment highlights the urgent need for the Turkish government to revisit their animal cruelty laws. Sign this petition if you feel the same.