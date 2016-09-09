Two men wanted for attack on BJP leader Brijpal Teotia, surrender in court

Ghaziabad, September 9: Two persons wanted in connection with the murderous attack on BJP leader Brijpal Teotia surrendered in a Ghaziabad court on Friday, police said.

Accused Shokendra is a local resident while Vicky is the younger brother of main accused Manish. It was alleged that Teotia was involved in the murder of Manish’s father but was acquitted by a Delhi court.

“We will seek police custody of both the surrendered criminals to ascertain their role in the crime. With the surrender of these two, 11 persons have so far been accounted for in the case,” said Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) R.K. Pandey.

Manoj, Manish, Raj Kumar, Nishant, Rahul Tyagi, Jitendra alias Pope, Gaurav, Abhishek and Babbal were arrested earlier.

“Half a dozen other criminals are yet to be arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab them,” Pandey said.

Six pistols of .30 and .32 bore, a Samsung mobile phone, a motorcycle and an AK-47 assault rifle have been seized from the arrested persons.

The accused had told police about the involvement of more than 12 persons in the August 11 attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 20 police teams were formed to nab the criminals, which included officers from the Special Task Forces of Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Some teams are away in other states to nab the criminals involved.