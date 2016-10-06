Two militants die in firing at army camp in Handwara ,Kashmir

Handwara ,Oct6:region, Jammu and Kashmir.Militants targeted an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, in two attacks during early hours Thursday. The camp that is located at Langate in Handwara region, saw heavy gunfire prompting the security forces to retaliate. Two militants have been killed in the exchange.

The first stand-off firing lasted for around 20 minutes, after which search operations were being conducted. The second round of firing came as the militants again opened fire at the forces who were conducting the search operation.

“At around 5 AM, militants opened firing on an army camp at Langate in Kupwara district, which was retaliated by the alert jawans,” an army official had told PTI. “There was firing once again on the camp at 6:30 AM as the forces were conducting the search operation,” the official later said. Additional forces have been rushed to the area, he said.

This is the third attack targeting Army camps in Kashmir, in recent days. Three days ago, militants attacked an army camp in Baramullah where one BSF soldier lost his life. On September 18, terrorists belonging to Pakistan’s militant outfit Jaish-e-mohammad attacked an army camp in Uri killing 19 army soldiers.

Meanwhile, an army spokesperson said that three infiltration bids — two in Nowgam sector and one in Rampur sector — assisted by Pakistani posts were foiled on the intervening night of October 5-6.