Two militants gunned down as the Army foiled a fidayeen attack on its Kupwara camp

Srinagar, Apr 27: Three soldiers, including a Captain and Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were martyred and two militants gunned down as the Army foiled a fidayeen attack on its camp in the frontier district of Kupwara early this morning.

Five soldiers were also injured in the attack.

They have been airlifted to Srinagar.

A defence ministry spokesman said a group of militants opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons and hurled grenades at the main gate of an Army camp at Panzgam under the cover of darkness at about 0400 hrs.

Alert sentry posted at the main gate immediately retaliated and in the ensuing fierce gun battle two militants were reportedly killed.