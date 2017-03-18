Two minor explosions rocked Agra

Agra, March 18: Two bomb explosions rocked the city of Agra early on Saturday morning. The two explosions took place near the Agra Cantt railway station, police sources said. No injury or damage has been reported so far, they said.

One of the blast took place at a garbage dumping place, while the other on the terrace of a house.Senior police officials, including DIG, have reached the spot. Further investigations are on to ascertain the cause of explosions, police said.

On yesterday, A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group has warned of attacks in India and published a graphic portraying the Taj Mahal- built by Emperor Shah Jahan- as a possible target.

The security arrangements around India’s iconic monument of love was tightened on after the threats from the dreaded terror out Islamic State.

Patrolling around the Yamuna river bank was increased and the police mounted extra vigil to the Taj Mahal – the 17th-century monument of love, according to the reports,

The information, which appeared on a website claiming allegiance to ISIS, was passed onto the police department and intelligence agencies on Thursday after which several teams combed the area and stepped up vigil.

The Archeological Survey of India and senior police officials from Agra, however, tried to play down the threat, saying the security arrangements in the area were routine.