Two minor girls drown in pond in Odisha village

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17:In a tragic incident, two minor girls drowned to death in a pond at Belurihata village under Bahichuan panchayat in Balianta area on the outskirts of Odisha capital today.

The deceased were identified as Liza Sahu and Kalyani Das, both students of class-VII.

According to reports, the mishap took place when they were taking bath in the pond. One of their friends who was present near the water body informed the family members of the two girls about the incident.

Though the family members rushed to the spot, it was too late to save the duo.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the incident.

