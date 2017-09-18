Two miscreants arrested for trying to mix rat poison in a water cooler at Chacha Nehru madrassa at Agra

Agra,Sept18:In Agra, two men were caught trying to mix rat poison in a water cooler in a madrassa. The madrassa is said to be run by former Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s wife, Salma Ansari.

A report in the TOI said Chacha Nehru madrassa is run by Aligarh’s Al Noor Charitable Society which is in turn run by Salma Ansari.

A case has been registered under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) by the police against two unidentified persons. The police also said that the water cooler has been sealed and the samples have been sent to the Forensic Lab for testing.

Salma Ansari with husband Hamid Ansari (Photo Courtesy : Rajya Sabha TV)

The madrassa houses around 4,000 children. Salma Ansari, while talking to TOI, said that she was “shocked” hearing the news. The madrassa authorities have now decided to install CCTV cameras in the premises.

The warden of the madrassa, Junaid Siddiqui, told that when Afzal, one of the students who lives in hostel went to drink water from the water cooler he saw a man mixing some tablets in it. When he questioned them, another man sitting at the boundary wall of the madrassa — carrying a country made pistol — threatened Afzal and asked him to stay quite.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari has received flak from a lot of right-wing groups after he said, in an interview, that Muslims in India were feeling uneasy and a sense of insecurity is creeping in.