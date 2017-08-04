Two Mumbai policemen among the four arrested in diamond heist,using CCTV footage

MUMBAI,August4: Two Mumbai policemen are among four arrested for a diamond heist on the basis of CCTV footage that shows them assaulting the jeweler who was robbed.

The constables, Chandrakant Gheware and Santosh Gawas, are part of the local arms division of the Mumbai Police and had allegedly planned the robbery with a diamond trade agent.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Raj, the diamond agent, and a woman came to the jeweller, Jayesh Zaveri, to trade in diamonds from Gujarat. Around 4:30 pm, the two policemen arrived at the jewelry store and alleged that the owner was involved in the illegal trading of diamonds.

The policemen are seen in the CCTV footage slapping the jeweler.

They allegedly forced the group to go with them in their car, along with diamonds worth Rs. 25 lakh, claiming they were being taken to the police headquarters near Crawford Market in South Mumbai.

But on the highway, Mr Zaveri and the others were asked to get off the car and given a phone number to call back on. The policemen allegedly drove off with the diamonds.

Suspecting something was wrong, the jeweler went to the police. The police identified the constables after examining the CCTV footage provided by Mr Zaveri.

Four people, including the woman with the diamond agent, were arrested after investigations revealed that they were a part of the conspiracy. Raj, the agent, is missing. He is believed to have planned the heist. On being caught, the policemen reportedly offered to return the diamonds but they were arrested.

“A case has been registered and four accused have been arrested in the case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikram Deshmane said.