Two Mumbai students held for smuggling LSD and paying with Bitcoins
MUMBAI, March30: The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested five people, including two students of two reputed colleges in the western suburbs, for drug trafficking and recovered psychedelic drug LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) worth Rs 70 lakh on Wednesday.
The two students have been identified as Arbaz Khan, a first year student of BMS and Chirag Jain, a TYBCom student. The others arrested are a real estate agent, Farhan Khan, an associate TV producer, Admiya Modi, and a computer engineer, Laxman Rajan. Police said they sold the contraband in the market. “They were also under the influence of LSD,” an official said. All of them have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The offence attracts a sentence of 10 to 20 years.
LSD in the form of acid stamps, which come in sheets similar to postal stamps, has to be placed sublingual (under the tongue). It gives a kick that lasts 12 hours after peaking in two to three hours, officials said. Police said the gang has been smuggling the contraband from the US through courier services. Police said LSD is colourless and odourless, which makes it difficult to detect during scanning.