Two Mumbai students held for smuggling LSD and paying with Bitcoins

MUMBAI, March30: The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested five people, including two students of two reputed colleges in the western suburbs, for drug trafficking and recovered psychedelic drug LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) worth Rs 70 lakh on Wednesday.

The two students have been identified as Arbaz Khan, a first year student of BMS and Chirag Jain, a TYBCom student. The others arrested are a real estate agent, Farhan Khan, an associate TV producer, Admiya Modi, and a computer engineer, Laxman Rajan. Police said they sold the contraband in the market. “They were also under the influence of LSD,” an official said. All of them have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The offence attracts a sentence of 10 to 20 years.

LSD in the form of acid stamps, which come in sheets similar to postal stamps, has to be placed sublingual (under the tongue). It gives a kick that lasts 12 hours after peaking in two to three hours, officials said. Police said the gang has been smuggling the contraband from the US through courier services. Police said LSD is colourless and odourless, which makes it difficult to detect during scanning.

The payments for the same were made through Bitcoins, a form of virtual currency. The government on Tuesday said Bitcoin is not authorised by RBI and any transction in it could result in breach of anti-money laundering provisions.

Acting on a tip-off, police inpsector Sunil Mane of the anti-narcotics cell laid a trap on Link Road, Malad, and arrested the five suspects. Police have recovered 1,400 blots of LSD worth Rs 70 lakh. “Our team had received information that this gang has been actively involved in smuggling and supplying LSD or party drugs to several others including celebrities,” said Mane. Police claimed that the accused have provided clues on their supplier in the US.

Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said that were likely to arrest more people in the case.