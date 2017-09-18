Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, September 18: The Chhattisgarh Police have gunned down two Naxals in an encounter in the Sukma district.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P., said, “It was an operation by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), who was out on an anti-Maoist operation last night. The encounter took place in the Rasatong jungle (between Gollapalli and Bheji of the Sukma district). We have also recovered weapons, explosive materials and wireless set after the encounter.”

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered – a 12 bore gun, one bharmar rifle (muzzle loading gun), a wireless set, codex wire 1.5 metre, a detonator, an electric multimeter, a radio, a couple of batteries, solar plates, solar plate, pitthu bags and some Maoist-related material from the spot. (ANI)