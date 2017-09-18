Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

September 18, 2017 | By :
Four suspected Naxals arrested over Sukma attack.
Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, September 18: The Chhattisgarh Police have gunned down two Naxals in an encounter in the Sukma district.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P., said, “It was an operation by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), who was out on an anti-Maoist operation last night. The encounter took place in the Rasatong jungle (between Gollapalli and Bheji of the Sukma district). We have also recovered weapons, explosive materials and wireless set after the encounter.”

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered – a 12 bore gun, one bharmar rifle (muzzle loading gun), a wireless set, codex wire 1.5 metre, a detonator, an electric multimeter, a radio, a couple of batteries, solar plates, solar plate, pitthu bags and some Maoist-related material from the spot. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
From tribal village to IIT Delhi; Deepak and Nitesh shows the way
Chhattisgarh govt decides to withdraw controversial land bill
Chhattisgarh village gets power for first time since Independence
Seven Naxals, including five women killed in encounter in Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh joins Delhi over ban on firecrackers during Diwali
BJP’s Mahto should apologize, party should publicly chastise him: Demands Congress on Mahto’s ‘tana-tan’ terming
Top