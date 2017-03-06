Two nursery children and driver die by jeep accident in Kottayam district

Kottayam, Mar06:Two nursery school children and the driver of the jeep were killed and about 10 children injured when their vehicle rammed into a wall in Puthuveli in Kottayam district this morning, police said. The jeep, carrying children from Elanji area to Marygiri Public School at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district, apparently lost its control and hit against a wall leading to the casualty.

The two children died in the accident were studying in UKG classes. One child injured in the accident is said to be serious. The injured have been rushed to the hospitals in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, police said.