Two old ladies win over the internet with candid confession about their ‘hobby of judging people’

New York, July 9: Elderly men and women often get a free pass for bad behavior, but two little old ladies’ honest admission of a not-so-nice vice has thousands of people across the internet copping to their own bad habits.

The Facebook page Humans of New York has a knack for finding New Yorkers with interesting things to say, and a post shared on July 4 was one of their best — and most popular — yet.

In the picture, two little old ladies sit on a bench smiling. One shared: ‘We don’t have any hobbies. But we do try to get together a few times a month to judge people and complain about things.’

The not-beating-around-the-bush way the women admitted to enjoying judging others — and griping about various problems — has won them plenty of admirers.

In fact, in the short time it’s been up, the post has earned nearly three quarter of a million likes, with thousands of people commenting on the hilarious women.

‘Passing judgment on others is the backbone of people watching,’ one wrote who approved of brutally-honest photo caption.

Another added: ‘Who needs hobbies when you have a good friend to hang out with?! My in-laws used to go to the airport to people watch, best show in town, they said. This reminds me of them. Simple pleasures!’

Most comments were from people who related to the ladies, saying that they, too, found fun in judging people.

Several even commended them for keeping their judging and complaining to just a few times a month.

‘So, basically, you do what everybody does but in moderation (just a few times per month),’ wrote one generous person.

Only a few naysayers chastised the women, though most were promptly attacked by other commenters and told to be more realistic and have a sense of humor.