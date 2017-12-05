Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Qazigund encounter, says J&K DGP

Srinagar Dec. 05 : Two Pakistani terrorists have been killed in Qazigund encounter that broke out on Monday when an army convoy came under terror attack.

After the attack on the Army convoy that was on its way to Srinagar; the Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu & Kashmir cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants.

SP Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “Three terrorists have been eliminated in the encounter, and two have been identified as Pakistani nationals. One of them was divisional commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had taken over from Abu Ismail,”.

He identified the killed terrorists as Abu Mavia , Furkan and a local militant Yawar. “All three along with Abu Ismail had also figured in attack on Amarnath Yatris this year. So the entire group, which was instrumental in attack on the Amarnath Yatris has been eliminated,” Vaid said.

In July, at least seven pilgrims were killed while several others were injured in a terror attack, while they were on their way back from Amarnath Cave. Abu Ismail was killed earlier.

He said the fourth injured terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Anantnag who had escaped from the encounter site. “Based on his interrogation, the police have also picked up some of their associates,” Vaid informed.

A soldier also lost his life in the encounter, while another suffered injuries.

Commenting on eliminating 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the top cop said, “It is due to the joint efforts of the security forces put together to restore peace and tranquility in the Valley.”

Vaid added that situation will be very peaceful in the Valley in the coming days.

He reiterated the security forces’ resolve to help those misguided youth in joining mainstream and said that it is good thing that the misguided youth are responding to the appeals of their families. “We will support them if they leave the path of violence, serve their families and excel in their careers,” Vaid said. (ANI)