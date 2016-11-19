Two passengers injured as Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derails

Jaipur,Nov19:Two people were injured on Saturday after nine coaches of the Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derailed in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, railway officials said.

“The passenger train derailed near Rajiyasar and Arjansar areas at 2.10 a.m.,” Tarun Jain, North Western Railways spokesperson, told IANS.

He said that the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

According to railway officers, restoration work on the track was on.

After the accident, three trains were partially cancelled and four others were rescheduled.