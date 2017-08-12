Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka

KOLAR,August12:: Two people were killed and five injured when an out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka.

The incident was reported from near Doddakadathuru Gate on Kolar- Malur Main Road in the Kolar district of the state, early today.

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (28) and Ramesh (40).

Those injured are Munikrishna (30), Narayanaswamy (50), Chennappa (35), Raju (29) and Nagaraju (35).

The incident took place at around 5 am when the lorry, was headed to Kodathur to load vegetables. All seven were travelling in the cabin of the lorry. The police officials who went to the accident spot said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The police had to use a backhoe machine to separate the lorry from the tree. Malur police have registered a case.