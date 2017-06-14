Only two percent of one lakh children born with Primary Immune Deficiency get the right treatment in India

Chennai, Jun 14: About 2 per cent of one lakh children born with Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) get the right treatment and this condition is still not known among the medical fraternity and public, Apollo Hematologist Dr Revathi Raj said today.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Revathi said a mother kiss to her baby turn fatal as this simple act can cause a life threatening infection for a baby who has Primary Immune Deficiency (PID), a child born with a weak immune system.

This condition makes it difficult for the immune system to perform its primary duty which is to fight germs and infections.

In the wake of this scenario, she said, Apollo Hospitals has formed a dedicated team with all the technology and infrastructure to treat children with such disorders.

Immuno deficiency disorders do not have peculiar symptoms and it comes in the form of any other infection like fever, diarrhoea, flu, skin rashes and so on, she said adding that “There are many kinds of PID diseases, however , the cause remains the same.

The diseases are caused due to the inability of the immune system to protect the child from different invaders like bacteria, viruses, fungi and tuberculosis causing germs.

Hence, this becomes difficult in diagnosis as well, since not many medical practitioners and patients are aware about this deficiency,” said Dr Revathi.

The number of PID cases is more in South India, owing to the genetic conditions caused due to consanguine marriages.

PID are of two types- genetic and acquired.

While the former occurs during birth, the latter occurs during the later part of the child’s life which is very common.

“Secondary immuno deficiency can cause cancer, HIV, liver cirrhosis and other serious conditions.

In such cases, the diagnosis is easier and the patient can get the right amount of treatment at the right time,” she added.

Lack of awareness among medical practitioners and patients and also late detections are the major causes for the prevailing high child mortality rates.

Speaking on the treatment methods in India, Dr.Revathi said “The treatment facilities to manage PID have improved in the last 5 years.

With the advanced technology and modern infrastructure it is now possible to do genetic screening and detect the condition earlier and provide the necessary solution.

We, at Apollo have facilities for diagnosis, supportive care with PICU team, nursing and medical team to help provide curative bone marrow transplantation all existing under one roof making it a Centre of Excellence for treating children with PID.

We have also done the largest series of transplants in the country for PID with over 75 out of the 120 performed with a success rate of 75 per cent.