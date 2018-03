Reasi, May 1: Two persons, including the driver, were killed when a minibus skidded off the road at Mahore here on Monday.The ill-fated minibus, which was on its way to Sugri from Mahore, met with an accident at Bagga Mahore as a result of which two persons — Irshad Ahmed and Mohmaad Arshad (driver) died on the spot.

A team from Mahore police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Government Hospital Mahore.