Konstanz (Germany),July31: At least two persons were killed and three other injured in a shooting in a German nightclub in Konstanz, police said.

The 34-year-old suspect suffered life-threatening injuries in a gunfight with police officers outside the venue, near the Swiss border, reported the Independent. He later died in hospital.

The motive behind the shooting remains to be unclear. One police officer was reportedly injured in the exchange of fire with the suspect.

Local media reports suggest that the other person killed was a guest at the disco, and the police and prosecutors stated, the officer’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said that special commando forces have been deployed in the city, as it was not clear, whether, the suspect had accomplices.