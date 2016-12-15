Two police personnel killed in Manipur terrorist ambush

Lokchao (Manipur) Dec. 15 : At least two police personnel were killed and four others injured in Manipur ambush.
The ambush was laid by terrorists in Manipur’s Lokchao.
The police team was headed by Deputy commandant Mobi Singh on three vehicles, two Maruti gypsies and one 407 mini tata truck.
After reaching near Lolkchao area, the suspected cadres of NSCN-IM laid down ambush with heavy gunfire from sophisticated arms on the 407 tata truck carrying the Moreh Police personnels just after the two gypsies crossed the ambush spot. (ANI)

