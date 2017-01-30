Two policeman die in bus jeep collision in Mysuru

Mysuru, Jan 30: Two policeman die as their jeep is rammed by state KSRTC bus near Alanahalli in Mysuru. Onlookers clicked photos instead of helping the injured.

A police inspector who met with an accident lay dying near Alanahalli on Mysuru-T Narasipura road here on Saturday while onlookers took out their phones and started taking pictures and videos instead of rushing him to the hospital. He survived for 30 agonising minutes before succumbing to his injuries.

Inspector Mahesh Kumar (38) of the District Crime Branch and police jeep driver Lakshman (32) were on their way to Suttur where a yatra was under way when their jeep first hit a two-wheeler before ramming into a KSRTC bus which was coming to Mysuru from T Narsipura. Such was the impact of the head-on collision that the jeep was mangled badly.

While Lakshman died on the spot, inspector Mahesh lay on the road bleeding with severe head injuries. The police who arrived on the spot about half an hour later, shifted Mahesh to a private hospital nearby where he died soon after. Siddartha Layout police have registered a case.

The bike rider and the person riding pillion are admitted to hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Channananavar who shifted Mahesh to the hospital in his official car said, “We conduct programmes to create awareness asking people to rush accident victims to hospitals. Today, I have lost one of my best officers and one young driver.”