Two policemen critically injured after being shot by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, December 13: Two policemen were shot at and critically injured by unknown assailants in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh early on Tuesday.

Uma Shankar and Arvind were on night patrol when shot at by assailants in Sikandra rao, said a police official.

One policeman sustained a bullet injury in the head while the other was shot in one of his arms.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre here.

According to the official, the policemen had detained two persons on suspicion of being cattle smugglers and were taking them to the police station when their accomplices apparently shot at them.

–IANS