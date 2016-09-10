Two protesters killed in Kashmir clashes, death toll rises to 77

Srinagar,Sept10:Two men died in separate parts of Kashmir as protesters clashed with security forces on the 64th day of the shutdown, taking the death toll in the region to 77.

Sayar Ahmed Sheikh, 25, died after he was reportedly hit on his head by a tear gas shell in clashes with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sheikh was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police spokesperson said. Sheikh was among the dozens of protesters who were challenged by security forces when they marched in a village defying restrictions on the assembly of four or more people.

Yawar Ahmad Dar, 23, died of pellet gun injuries he had suffered in clashes in Anantnag’s Batengoo

In Srinagar, the family of a man who died in a hospital Friday night claimed he was beaten by security personnel, but police records say he succumbed to injuries he had suffered in a road accident.

Abdul Qayoom, 47, was a driver with the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution department and a resident of old city Srinagar. His death sparked clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir, which has been in turmoil after security forces killed militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

Over 12,000 civilians and security personnel have been injured in the unrest and the Valley has been observing a separatist-called shutdown for over two months.

Kashmir was shut for the 64th consecutive day and all educational institutions, markets and public transport were shuttered. People in Srinagar came out of their homes during the 12-hour period (6pm – 6am) when separatists relaxed their shutdown to shop and prepare for Eid, which is scheduled on Tuesday.