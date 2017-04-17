Two Pune women die of H1N1 swine flu in Pune

PUNE,April17:: A 55-year-old woman from Hadapsar and another 31-year-old woman from Kirkitwadi died of swine flu at different hospitals here, taking the total number of H1N1 casualties to 33 so far this year.

The condition of 22 other patients is currently critical, and they are on ventilator support.

The woman from Kirkitwadi initially consulted a neighbourhood doctor after she developed a fever and dry cough. She later developed breathlessness. As her condition did not improve, she was admitted to the Deccan branch of Sahyadri Hospital on March 27, where she was put on ventilator support.

She died of swine flu-induced bilateral pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndrome around 8.45am on April 15. She had tested positive for swine flu.

On March 15, a 55-year-old woman developed influenza-like illness. She had cough , cold and fever. She sought medical treatment on out-patient-department basis from a neighbourhood doctor. Her condition worsened and she was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar around 9.30pm on March 22. Her condition deteriorated, following which she developed multi-organ failure and died around 4.15pm on April 14.

The symptoms of swine flu virus include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. “Some people may also have vomiting and diarrhoea,” senior paediatrician and vice-president of the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Sharad Agarkhedkar said.

People who are more at risk of developing serious complications include those above 60 years, children below five, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

“A sizeable number of adults who have been hospitalised with swine flu have had one or more medical conditions. This includes pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and kidney disease,” said S T Pardeshi, chief of the health department at Pune Municipal Corporation.

Incidentally, the 55-year-old woman who died of swine flu was obese. People with obesity are also considered at risk for developing complications if they contract swine flu, doctors said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), doctors should give antiviral drugs to pregnant women, young children and other at-risk groups as soon as they show clinical symptoms of swine flu to prevent serious complications.

“This also holds true for otherwise healthy people who show progressive symptoms such as breathing difficulty or persistent high fever,” Pardeshi added.