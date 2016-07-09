Two Russian diplomats expelled by Washington over Moscow ‘attack’

Washington July 9:The US has expelled two Russian diplomats in response to an attack on an American diplomat in Moscow, the state department says.

Spokesman John Kirby said the two officials – who have not been named – were told to leave on 17 June.

Mr Kirby said that earlier that month, a Russian policeman attacked the US diplomat near the US embassy in Moscow.

“The action was unprovoked,” he said. Russia said the diplomat worked for the CIA and had refused to show ID papers.

Last month, US officials said harassment against US diplomats by Russian security and intelligence services was on the rise.

Russia has denied the allegation.