Two separate tremors hit Arunachl Proadesh and Bangladesh

Agartala, Feb 25: Two separate quakes of varying magnitude hit India’s northeastern region and Bangladesh on Saturday. There was no report of any major damage, officials said.

The first tremor of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Dibang Valley in north Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at 5.30 a.m.

While, the second quake of magnitude 4.0 with its epicentre in northern Tripura was recorded at 12.32 p.m.

“The two quakes hit most states of the northeastern region,” Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre in-charge Sarat Das told IANS.

He said that the depth of the first quake was measured at 10 km while the depth of the subsequent one was measured at 33 km.

Experts consider India’s mountainous northeast the sixth major quake-prone belt in the world.