California,July29:Two Sikh Americans have been killed in two separate incidents in one week in California, according to community organisations and media reports.

Subag Singh, 68, was found dead in a canal after he went missing in the morning of June 23. His body had injuries. California law enforcement officials from Fresno county have said that they were trying to find out who was responsible for the killing of the elderly Sikh American.

“Deputies found his body with visible trauma in a canal on McCall and Jensen. Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the body being found in a canal,” Fox26 said in a report. Deputies are not saying if this was a hate crime or not, but members of the Sikh community say this would not be the first, it said.

In a separate incident, Simranjit Singh, 20, of Elk Grove was shot dead on July 25 outside a gas station where he worked. According to Sacramento Bee, he was shot dead by men who had earlier assaulted his co-worker. It is unclear if either of the crimes were racially motivated, police said.