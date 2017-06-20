 Two sons thrashed up their father,dies of severe injuries in Kherwada block of Udaipur

Udaipur,June20 : Two sons thrashed up their father so brutally that the old man died of severe injuries on Monday in Kherwada block of the district. The cops are in search for the sons who are absconding after the incident.  The case took place at Khandi Obari Kharadi Fala , a remote village of the blockon Sunday evening when Ramesh Meena so Dhulaji Meena was beaten up badly by his two sons Suresh and Ranjit over some long standing dispute.

The old man ran to his brother’s house nearby to save himself but his sons chased him and attacked him with sticks. When the man fell unconscious, the accused put him on a cot and carried him back home. On Monday morning, the man was found dead. Nirmala, the victim’s brother’swife who had witnessed the entire episode at her home, gave a written statement to the police claiming the sons to have killed their father. “  We found the man’s body at his home, an FSL team was called to collect evidences. A case has been registered under section 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC.  Both the men are absconding and a team has been sent to find them” Ratan Singh, CircleInspector  Kherwada told Udaipur Kiran.

