Two-Step verification for WhatsApp rolls out for Android, iPhones, Windows

New Delhi, Feb11:The WhatsApp two-step verification security feature, which had been under testing for several months, is finally being rolled out to all users of the app. With this feature, those who use WhatsApp on Android, iPhone, and Windows platforms will be able to verify their number when they install the app on a new device more securely. Users will have to provide a six-digit passcode (created by them using this feature) when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again – or any attempt to verify their phone number through the app.

In order to enable the optional WhatsApp security feature, users have to open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable, the company said in its release. Post enabling this feature, users will need to enter their chosen WhatsApp passcode, and optionally provide an email address so that they can recover their account even if they forget the passcode.

When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into ‘Settings’ and then tapping the ‘Account’ where they can enable ‘Two-step verification’.

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.