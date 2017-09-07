Two students from Ahmedabad drowns at Candolim Beach in Goa

Panaji/Goa/India/ September 7:Shocking incident reported, Two student from the Mudra of communication,Ahmedabad drowned to death at the Candolin Beach in Goa on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a group of 47 students had come down to Goa along with the faculty for a study tour.some of six friends from the group went to swim on the Candolim beach at around 03:00 a.m. in the morning.

Two students, namely Anuja Susan and Gurram Chenchu Sai, were pulled inside the water due to a strong wave.

Anuja Susan Paul, a resident of Chennai, was immediately washed ashore on the beach. She was shifted to the PHC, Candolim, but was declared dead .

The second student Gurram Chenchu Sai, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was fished out of the sea water.

The families of both the deceased persons have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the dead bodies. (ANI)