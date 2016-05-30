Two students killed after live wire snaps, electrocutes bus

May 30, 2016

Chennai, May 30:  Two teenagers were charred to death and 27 others injured  on Sunday night in Tamil Nadu’s Agamalai, after a live wire snapped and electrocuted the bus they were in, reports said.

The bus caught fire, injuring many other passengers.

The incident took place after the deceased tugged at a branch, which swayed away heavily, snapping the high tension wire.

The local residents managed to douse the flames, but only after the vehicle was partially damaged, reports said.

Tamil Nadu finance minister O Panneerselvam reached the hospital, where the injured were receiving treatment and is overseeing the proceedings.

 

