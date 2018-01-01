Two TDP Ministers resign from Union Cabinet

YS Chowdhari and Ashok Gajapathi Raju

New Delhi, March 08: Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary, two ministers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) resigned from Modi government by ending 4 years old tie with BJP government.

Both of them tendered resignation to Prime Minister Modi hours after PM spoke to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was the Civil Aviation Minister and YS Chowdary was State for Science and Technology Minister, called on Priminister and handed over the resignation.

Yesterday when Arun Jaitley ruled out “Special Status” to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu had announced that two Ministers of TDS in the cabinet would resign from the Modi Government.

Chandrababu Naidu also accused Modi government of step-motherly treatment with Andhra Pradesh. He reiterated that all 19 promises in Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act had not been served.

Earlier in the day, two BJP Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, Dr Kamineni Srinivasa Rao and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao tendered their resignations

