Two teenage girls raped by neighbours ,one commits suicides at Cooch Behar in West Bengal

Kolkata,Nov1:A 14-YEAR-old girl committed suicide while her niece consumed poison after they were allegedly raped by two neighbours in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga-Hazarahaat area on Saturday. The two youths were arrested on Monday.

While the teenager, a student of Class XI, hanged herself to death, her niece — also 14 years old — was admitted to the hospital, from where she has been discharged.

Sources said the accused, who are in their 20s, had offered the girls to join them in pandal hopping — Kali Puja was celebrated in Bengal on Saturday. “The girls agreed and went with them but didn’t inform their family. On the way, they became suspicious of the intentions of the two boys and wanted to return home. But two accused allegedly dragged them to a forest area and raped them,” said a police officer.

He added: “When the girls returned home, they narrated their ordeal to the family. Soon after, the niece attempted suicide and was rushed to the hospital. The next day, when the family went to visit her in the hospital, the other girl was alone at home and committed suicide.”

When contacted, Cooch Behar SP Anup Jaiswal said: “The two accused were arrested on Monday. We have recorded the statement of the victim and are investigating the matter.” The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

While one of the accused is a driver, the other is a daily wager. “A rape case has been registered under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said a police officer.

A family member of the girls said, “We are shocked… We were supporting the two… They were minors and were embarrassed and depressed. I want strict action against the accused.”