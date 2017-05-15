Two teenagers were killed after Honda City car skid and fell off a flyover in west Delhi

New Delhi,May15:Two teenagers were killed and five others injured after a Honda City car skid and fell off a flyover in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi on Monday morning.

According to the police, seven students, including two girls, from Delhi Institute of Professional studies — were on their way to take an exam at a college in Narela, when the incident occurred around 8am. The car, police said, was at high speed and toppled after the student at the wheel failed to control it. The car first skid and then crashed against the divider. It flung in the air on impact and fell off the flyover breaking the grille. It landed upside down on the ground and two of the students died on the spot.

According to the police, a student named Rajat (18) was driving the car. The police are yet to ascertain if the teenager on the wheel was a minor and if he had the licence to drive the car. “We are yet to investigate if it was a minor who was driving the car. The investigation in the matter is on,” a police officer said.

The police received a PCR call from a passerby who was on his way to office from the route. The police team rushed to the spot, pulled the students out and took them to the hospital. “Sanchit (18) and Ritu (18), were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while the other five are critical. They have been shifted to AIIMS and are in the ICU,” a senior police officer said.

It took the police over 15 minutes to pull the students out as the car was completely damaged. “We even called the fire department to help us pull out the occupants as the car’s doors and roof was completely crushed. One student died on the spot as he was crushed between the roof and his seat. Preliminary examination suggests that excessive blood loss and severe head injuries led to their death. Their bodies have been sent for a post mortem and their families have been informed,” a senior police officer said.

The police have recovered some books and identity cards of the students from the car. “They were on their way for an exam as they were also carrying their admit cards and books. They were to appear for their second semester exam.”

All the students first assembled at his residence in East Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, and then left together. It is still unclear how they lost control of the wheel. We have accessed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to see if their were speeding. It appears that the car was being driven at least at the speed of 100km per hour,” a police officer said.