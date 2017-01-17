Two teenagers killed while filming stunt on rail tracks in Delhi

NewDelhi , Jan. 17: Two teenagers were killed by a speeding train while they were doing stunts and posing for selfies near a railway track behind Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

The incident took place in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Saturday when Yash, a class X student and Shubham, a class IX student were capturing selfies along with five other friends. All the students are from the Aster Public school in Mayur Vihar.

The group had rented a DSLR camera for Rs. 1300 to shoot their stunts and click photographs. First they clicked pictures at Khelgaon and then went to the railway track behind the Akshardham Temple. Apparently, the shoot was to be uploaded on social media.

The police have seized the camera and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Police has seized the camera and started the investigation of the incident.(ANI)