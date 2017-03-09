Two Terrorists Killed In Jammu’s Pulwama Encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir)Mar 09: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said two terrorists were reportedly killed in the Pulwama encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A terrorist is reportedly killed in Pulwama encounter. The troops of 130 Battallion CRPF, 55 RR and SOG Pulwama are involved in the operation,” the Central Reserve Police Force said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) says the assassinated terrorist was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) Mohammad Shafi Shergujari.

The second terrorist, killed by forces are Jehangir Ganai, who was involved in the killing of a policeman last year.

The CRPF said both terrorists are locals from Koel in south Kashmir.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched a cordon and search operation in the Padgampora area after they suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

The two terrorists were engaged in a gunfight and were being persuaded to surrender says some reports.

Gunshots were also heard in the area.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) further said that there is an unconfirmed presence of four-five terrorists in Pulwama’s Padgampora area.

The army and special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora has cordoned off the area.

This is the second major face-to-face fight in the area in last 4 days.

Earlier, 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district’s Tral area.

A policeman also lost his life and 3 security personnel were injured in the gunbattle that started on Saturday evening and lasted for over 24 hours.

The encounter also follows the 12-hour anti-terror operation near Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Tuesday, in which ISIS terror suspect Saifullah was killed.

He was believed to be a part of a group that was planning a major attack on a Sufi shrine in Uttar Pradesh later this month.

The group was also allegedly involved in the explosion on a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

(With ANI Inputs)