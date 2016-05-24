Two-thirds people happy with Modi government: Survey

New Delhi, May 24 : About two-thirds of the people in a survey done by a citizen engagement platform said they are happy with the two years of the Narendra Modi-led government’s performance.

A survey done by LocalCircles concluded its 20 point citizen poll with over 15,000 citizens voting on each question.

According to the survey, 64 percent citizens say the government performance met with expectations, while 36 percent found it below expectations.

The key areas where more efforts were needed, include with regard to women and child safety and controlling price rise.

Citizens rated the direct benefits transfer initiative highly over Swachh Bharat and Make in India. Overall, 76 percent citizens feel optimistic about their and their family’s future in India.

Most want the government to focus on bringing investments and creating jobs in the next three years, said the report.

“Around 61 percent believe government has done its best to get GST approved while 30 percent don’t believe so. About 72 percent believe there has been growth in infrastructure development but only 20 percent disagree,” said the report.

Citizens from different parts of India and some NRIs participated in this exercise which lasted almost a month and included a combination of 20 polls and discussions. Over 15,000 citizens participated in each one of the polls and a total of 375,568 responses were received making it a very large sample size.

The sample also included people from all age groups — 18 and above. Also, 46 percent of the respondents were from tier 1 cities, 27 percent from tier 2 cities and 27 percent were from tier 3 and rural parts of India.

The report said that 35 percent believed that the unemployment rate had reduced, while 43 percent believed otherwise. About 38 percent believed prices of essential commodities have come down, while 55 percent believed they have gone up.

“About 38 percent believe crime against women/children has reduced, while 44 percent believe it has not reduced. Around 18 percent believe their elected MP is engaged in constituency issues, while 66 percent see no engagement,” said the report.

According to the report, 36 percent believed ministries are taking citizen feedback and acting but 48 percent believed they are not. About 67 percent believed cleanliness and sanitation in their city has improved, while 28 percent saw no improvement.

The report also said that 61 percent believed corruption has reduced, while 32 percent didn’t see any reduction. About 56 percent saw an improvement in power/water situation while 34 percent haven’t experienced improvement.

“About 72 percent believe that terrorism has reduced, only 21 percent believe they have not. A whopping 90 percent feel India’s image and influence in the world has improved, while only eight percent disagree,” the report added.

According to the report, 34 percent believe relationship with Pakistan has improved, while 51 percent don’t see an improvement. About 63 percent believed issues of communalism have been effectively handled, while 31 percent don’t think so.

“About 68 percent believe government is on track to deliver to promises made before elections, while 26 percent don’t believe so,” it added.