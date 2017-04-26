Two trainee pilots killed in crash at Balaghat
BHOPAL,April26:Two trainee pilots lost their lives in an aircraft crash in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft was from a Gondia training school in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.
A two-seater trainee aircraft of the National Flying Training Institute in Gondia (Maharashtra) crashed in the jungles near the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border on Wednesday morning, killing two pilots.
The incident took place in the jungles of Kherlanji area of Naxal affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh (450 km from Bhopal) at around 10.30 am.
The aircraft had reportedly taken off from the Birsi Airport in Gondia.
One of the two pilots who died in the crash is possibly a female trainee pilot, inspector general of police (Balaghat) G Janardan told the New Indian Express.
The police ruled out any involvement of the left-wing extremists in the crash. The primary information suggests that the craft crashed after coming in contact with a high tension wire, said the IG.
Superintendent of police (Balaghat) Amit Singh is expected to reach the accident spot in a short while.