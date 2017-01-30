Two women arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 27 lakh at IGIA in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30: Two women were today arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 27 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

They were intercepted on their arrival from Bangkok by customs officials.

“On baggage search, pieces of gold wire coated in white colour, weighing 1.09 kg and worth Rs 27.30 lakh were recovered from them,” a press release issued by the customs said.

The gold was seized and both the passengers, who hail from Panipat in Haryana, have been arrested, it said.