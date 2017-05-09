Two year-old toddler receives minor bruises after she was run over by two cars in China

Beijing,May9: A 2-year-old toddler in China received just minor bruises after she was run over by two cars.

CCTV China surveillance video captured the terrifying moment when the tot dashed into street traffic in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

In the video, which was filmed Monday, the toddler can be seen observing traffic on the roadside for a few seconds before running across the road and being met by a white car, followed by another one close behind. After the two cars pass, the toddler appears to be lying face down on the ground before a woman, later identified as her grandmother, rushes over to scoop the girl up in her arms.



The toddler was immediately taken for medical attention. Doctors from No. 2 People’s Hospital of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture said that the toddler only had minor bruises on her head and no other injuries. She was released Tuesday.

The toddler’s father says that his daughter is a little frightened by the whole ordeal.