Two years of ‘high-flying’ Modi short on delivery: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, May 26: The Shiv Sena presented its own report card on Thursday on the second anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, terming him a “high-flier” who is strong on announcements but short on delivery.

In the past two years, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has announced around 40 major schemes, but nothing has happened thereafter, the Shiv Sedna said in an edit in the party mouthpiece Saamana. The Shiv Sena is not only a constituent of the NDA but also shares power with the BJP in Maharashtra.

“Despite making a shower of various schemes, barely half a dozen, like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ or ‘PM Gramin Sadak Yojana’ have reached the people… This means the country cannot be run merely on schemes,” the Sena chided.

Taking another swipe at the Modi government, it said the previous government had run the same schemes under different names, but due to large-scale corruption, the country’s economy got derailed.

The country was governed by the Congress for six decades and just as Modi promised to usher in ‘Acche Din’, the previous governments had assured ‘Garibi Hatao’ (eradication of poverty).

“With its slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’, the rich became richer and poor became poorer under Congress… Black money increased and all of it was stashed away in foreign banks. Modi promised to bring back this hidden wealth and distribute at least one million rupees to each Indian,” the Sena said.

However, two years down and Modi has failed to deliver on this promise on one hand, and on the other the country reels under natural calamities with numbers of farmers’ suicides soaring to lakhs in the country, it said.

Although spared of any major scams, the country still reels under severe inflation which doesn’t show signs of ebbing, the Sena pointed out.

“On the borders, Pakistani terror continues, our brave solders are being martyred regularly, but India continues to ‘hug and kiss’ the neighbor,” it said.

Amidst all this, the prime minister’s regular foreign jaunts have been criticised, but for a country grappling with neighbours like Pakistan and China, India must collect maximum number of friends worldwide — “So, Modi has taken wings –“, the Sena pointed out.

“The PM took time out to join his party’s victory in Assam, though in other four states it did not perform as expected. Both Modi and (BJP president) Amit Shah tried their best to capture power in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but failed…,” the Sena dded.

Nevertheless, most BJP activists feel that Modi is a strong leader, running the government single-handedly and doing a good job of it.

“Modi has been elected for five years, so it would be appropriate to comment on his performance only in the final year… For the present, our best wishes are with him,” the Sena concluded.