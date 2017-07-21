Hyderabad,July21:Two youngsters were killed and four others injured, after their car rammed into a Hyderabad Metro Rail Pillar in Saroornagar on Thursday.

The accident occurred as the youngsters were headed to have dinner, after getting heavily inebriated at a bar in Vanasthalipuram.

The Times of India reported that Sai Kumar Goud invited his five friends Chaitanya, Srinath, Chakrapani, Chandra Reddy and Krishna Prasanna for his birthday party at MRR Bar and Restaurant, where they consumed liquor and spent time till 2 am.

Following this, they decided to have dinner at Santosh Nagar.

The police said that Goud was driving drunk, and lost control of the vehicle when he swerved, to avoid hitting another car.

“To avoid collision, Sai Kumar swerved his car to right and landed on the median. After landing on the median, the car went into a tailspin and crashed into metro pillar,” Saroornagar inspector S Lingaiah told TOI.

Chaitanya and Srinath succumbed to their injuries, while the rest were undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city.

A labourer, Ganesh, who was reportedly sleeping under the under-construction Metro bridge was also injured after being hit by the vehicle.

The Deccan Chronicle reported that all the victims were friends in college, adding that Srinath completed his graduation and was preparing for entrance exams, while Chaitanya was planning to go abroad for higher studies.

Saikumar, was working for a retail store in the city, while Chaitanya, who completed engineering recently started working for a BPO, the DC report adds.

Just last week, a youth died and two others critically injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting the road divider.

The accident occurred on the busy Road Number 3 in upmarket Banjara Hills when the car was proceeding towards Jubliee Hills from Panjagutta.

The car was being driven at a high speed in a rash manner as it hit the divider at a curve and overturned, a police officer said. A crane was deployed to break the door to pull out the youth.

In another case of overspeed, P. Nishit, son of Andhra Pradesh’s Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, and his friend were killed in Jubliee Hills in May this year when a Mercedes Benz, being driven by Nishit, rammed into a pillar of Hyderabad Metro.