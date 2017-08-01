Typhoon Noru Category 3 likely to hit Japanese coast

WELLINGTON, New Zealand,August1:A strong Pacific typhoon deepen into the Northern Hemisphere’s strongest tornado of 2017 but has since gone astray some of its hit could still terrorize Japan soon.

On Tuesday, Typhoon Noru was recorded highest continual winds of 204 kilometers (127 miles) per hour with breeze of about 250 kilometers (155 miles) per hour, as per U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The typhoon makes it alike of a soaring Category 3 or low Category 4 cyclone. As per Weather Channel, Noru entered Category 5 at its highest on Monday and was the Northern Hemisphere’s powerful storm of 2017.

It added that Noru typhoon should go gradually northwestward and could make landfall in Japan soon, though it was still too untimely to be sure that would happen.

The typhoon reinforce from a tropical storm with winds of 113 kilometers (70 miles) per hour to a great typhoon with winds of 257 kilometers (160 miles) per hour in a time of just 18 hours, as per The Weather Channel.

It said, the typhoon would keep on to alleviate somewhat permit with winds dipping to 185 kilometers (115 miles) every hour above the coming few days.