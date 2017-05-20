Tyrannosaurus Rex uses its jaws to pulverized bones of its victim with a single bite

Florida, May20:Tyrannosaurus rex has been considered as one of the most fierce dinosaurs that ever lived and now a new finding makes it even more fierce.

Researchers have estimated that a single bite of T rex would have pulverized bones of its victim with a single bite delivering a whopping 8,000 pounds of force – a force that is equal to the weight of three small cars. Florida State University and Oklahoma State University scientists have published their findings in Scientific Reports wherein they point out that the finding sheds light on the capabilities of the T rex and how it could pulverize bones – an ability that is only seen in carnivores like wolves and hyenas and not seen in reptiles.

Researchers found that this particular prehistoric reptile was capable of chewing its prey and the force that a single bite delivered was nearly 8,000 pounds. If we compare the force with modern times reptiles – it is more than two times greater than the bite force of the largest living crocodiles, which are considered the leaders when it comes to bite force.

If this finding doesn’t amaze you, read on. Researchers also estimated that the long, conical teeth of these dinosaurs generated an astounding 431,000 pounds per square inch of bone-failing tooth pressures allowing T. rex to drive open cracks in bone during repetitive, mammal-like biting and produce high-pressure fracture arcades, leading to a catastrophic explosion of some bones.

To arrive at their findings, researchers built on their extensive experience testing and modeling how the musculature of living crocodilians, which are close relatives of dinosaurs, contribute to bite forces. They then compared the results with birds, which are modern-day dinosaurs, and generated a model for T. rex.

The new study is one of several by the authors and their colleagues that now show how sophisticated feeding abilities, most like those of modern mammals and their immediate ancestors, actually first appeared in reptiles during the Age of the Dinosaurs.