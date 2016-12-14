U-17 International Football Tournament: India beaten 0-4 in Brazil

New Delhi, Dec 14: Indian colts were beaten 0-4 by hosts Atletico Paranaense in their second successive outing in the ongoing U-17 international football tournament in Brazil.

The Indian boys were on the receiving end of some impressive attacking play on Tuesday, an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release said.

Atletico Paranaense started on a high note and took only 15 minutes to take the lead. They doubled the lead four minutes later.

At the stroke of half-time, the home team increased the margin to 3-0 and completed the scoreline in the 55th minute.

India next face Uruguay in their last group stage match on Wednesday.