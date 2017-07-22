At least 16 Afghan policemen were mistakenly killed and two others injured in U.S. airstrikes

July 22, 2017 | By :
At least 11 killed in airstrike by foreign troops in Logar province of Afghanistan.

Gereshk/Afghanistan, July 22: At least 16 Afghan policemen were mistakenly killed and two others injured in U.S. airstrikes in southern Helmand province’s Gereshk district. The airstrike was carried out in Gereshk district’s Parchaw village on Friday. Tolo news quoted a source as saying that Afghan security forces had asked for an airstrike to support its ground forces in retaking a security outpost in the district but the area was retaken before the airstrike took place and that the U.S. airstrike targeted the Afghan forces gathered in the area. The United States Forces in Afghanistan confirmed the casualties resulting in the airstrike.

Tolo news quoted a source as saying that Afghan security forces had asked for an airstrike to support its ground forces in retaking a security outpost in the district but the area was retaken before the airstrike took place and that the U.S. airstrike targeted the Afghan forces gathered in the area. The United States Forces in Afghanistan confirmed the casualties resulting in the airstrike.

“We can confirm local security personnel aligned with Afghan government forces were killed in an airstrike in Greshk district of Helmand province,” the US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) statement said. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

The U.S. forces will conduct an investigation to determine the specific circumstances that led to the incident.
However, the exact number of casualties in the airstrike was not mentioned in the statement. (ANI)

Tags:
Related News
13 people killed and 18 wounded by suicide car bomb in southern Afghan province of Helmand
Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss United States strategy on Afghan and South Asia in NSC meeting
US ready to support peace talks between Afghan Government, Taliban
26 Afghan soldiers have been killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in Kandahar
Afghan girls team come second place in US robotics competition
President Donald Trump intervenes to help approve entry to the US for an all-girls Afghan robotics team
Top