U.S condemns Uri attack and conveys commitment towards India to help combat terrorism

Washington, September 19: The United States has condemned the terrorist attack on the Indian Army base in Uri which killed 17 soldiers and said it is committed to support New Delhi in combating terrorism.

In a statement, US Department Spokesperson John Kirby said, “the United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir during the early morning of September 18. We extend our condolences to the victims and their families. The United States is committed to our strong partnership with the Indian government to combat terrorism.”

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also condemned the attack.

His spokesman said in a statement, “The Secretary-General condemns today’s militant attack in Uri, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir. He expresses his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and to the Government of India. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The Secretary-General hopes that the perpetrators of this crime will be identified and brought to justice.”

17 Indian Army soldiers were killed yesterday in an encounter with the terrorists at the Army Brigade headquarters in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the highest casualty the army has suffered in a single attack in years.

All four terrorists involved in the attack were killed in what has emerged as worse than the attack on the Pathankot air base earlier in January this year, in which seven army men were killed.